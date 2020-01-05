Ex-Patriots cornerback Logan Ryan seals playoff win for Titans against former team

Tennessee Titans cornerback Logan Ryan got the perfect revenge on his former team.

As the New England Patriots and Tom Brady attempted to drive down the field for the game-winning score with about 12 seconds left, the defensive back was reading the football all the way.

Brady was trying to force a ball into tight coverage and it was tipped up and into the hands of Ryan who ran it back from the 9-yard line for a touchdown. The score gave the Titans a 20-14 lead and the win.

Ryan played for the Patriots from 2013 to 2016 and won two Super Bowl titles as a member of their secondary. He expressed his love for his former team after the game but mentioned that it was the comments about the Patriots’ so-called “revenge tour” that inspired him, according to NFL.com.

“Man, I love those guys. I love my guys here. But the type of player and teammate I am, I give it all to my teammates. And I won two championships with them. But I'm here now. I'm trying to win a championship here. And that organization has so much class. So my guy Kyle Van Noy calling it a revenge tour, just play ball, Kyle.

“I'm sure you're going to see this, but he went hyenas and he's on a revenge tour, and why not start with the Titans, and I understand you're going to ride the wave of the Patriots but Tom Brady doesn't do that, Julian Edelman doesn't do that. Devin McCourty, Gilly Lock [Stephon Gilmore] don't do that. And Kyle Van Noy's running his mouth, giving us bulletin board material about his revenge tour. His revenge tour ended early.

“I'm sure I'll hear something in the group chat from my guys about it over there -- Dev, Duron [Harmon], J-Mac [Jason McCourty], sorry I had to say it, but my man Van Noy's been tripping. So his revenge tour ended early. Hope he enjoys it.”

Ryan played in every game during the 2019 season. He had four interceptions, 4 1/2 sacks and 113 total tackles.