Ex-Notre Dame QB Golson transferring to FSU

(SportsNetwork.com) - Former Notre Dame quarterback Everett Golson says he's transferring to Florida State for his fifth and final year of eligibility.

Golson announced his decision to Fox Sports on Tuesday after visiting Florida State, Georgia and Florida last week.

"To coach Jimbo Fisher, the Florida State football team, staff, alumni and fans, thank you for allowing me to become part of the Seminoles family. I can't wait to get started," Golson said in a statement.

Golson announced earlier this month that he would play his final season at another school after graduating from Notre Dame this semester.

The 22-year-old quarterback played two seasons at Notre Dame, 2012 and 2014, and passed for 5,850 yards and 41 touchdowns with 20 interceptions. He rushed 208 times for 581 yards and 14 scores.

Golson led the Irish to an undefeated 2012 regular season and a berth in the BCS National Championship game against Alabama as a redshirt freshman, but was suspended for the entire 2013 season over an academic issue.

Though the university never said why he was suspended, Golson implied during an interview with Sports Illustrated it was because he "had poor judgement on a test."

Asked if he cheated, Golson replied: "Something like that."

He was named the starter again by coach Brian Kelly before the season opener last August. But Malik Zaire, a redshirt freshman, started the Music City Bowl on Dec. 30, splitting time with Golson in a 31-28 win over LSU.