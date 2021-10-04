Expand / Collapse search
Ex-NFL star has simple solution for those upset with Ravens playing until clock hits triple zeroes

The Ravens-Broncos drama overshadowed Baltimore's win

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Former Baltimore Ravens quarterback Robert Griffin III weighed in on the drama between the AFC North team and the Denver Broncos on Monday.

Broncos coach Vic Fangio took issue with Ravens coach John Harbaugh going after a rushing yards streak at the end of their game on Sunday. Instead of taking a knee to close out the win, the Ravens decided to keep running the ball. The team was only three yards short of extending a streak of 100-yard rushing games to 43. Lamar Jackson’s 5-yard rush was enough to eclipse the 100-yard mark.

While Fangio was upset over the Ravens’ decision, Griffin had a solution for the Broncos or any future opponent.

Nov 1, 2020; Baltimore, Maryland, USA;  Baltimore Ravens quarterback Robert Griffin III (3)  looks on before a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at M&amp;T Bank Stadium. (Mitchell Layton-USA TODAY Sports)

"What’s understood doesn’t have to be explained. Nearly every team in NFL history has taken a knee up 2 scores with 3 seconds on the clock. But the Baltimore Ravens DO NOT CARE about your feelings. They wanted the rushing record and they went and got it. Don’t like it? Stop them," Griffin tweeted.

An animated Fangio spoke to reporters about the final play of the game on Monday, calling the decision to run the ball instead of taking a knee "bulls---."

Oct 3, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) takes a hike in the second quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. (Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports)

"I thought it was bulls---, but I expected it from them," Fangio said. "In 37 years of pro ball, I've never seen anything like that. But it was to be expected, and we expected it."

"Because I just know how they operate," Fangio replied when asked why. "That's just their mode of operation there. Player safety is secondary."

Harbaugh said he wasn’t going to give Fangio’s remarks "one second thought."

Oct 3, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Baltimore Ravens running back Latavius Murray (28) carries the ball in the first quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. (Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports)

Baltimore tied a mark set by the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 1977 season.

Fox News’ Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report.

