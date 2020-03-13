Ex-NFL running back's relative in coma after contracting coronavirus: report

A relative of former NFL running back Michael Pittman reportedly tested positive for coronavirus and is in a coma in critical condition after contracting the virus.

The unspecified family member contracted the virus last week, ESPN reported. Pittman’s relative had been in the hospital since last week. Pittman is asking for prayers as his family goes through a tough time.

Pittman, 44, was a standout running back for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2002 to 2007. He won a Super Bowl with Tampa Bay during the 2002 season when the team beat the Oakland Raiders. He also played for the Arizona Cardinals and Denver Broncos before retiring after the 2008 season.

In 11 seasons, Pittman rushed for 5,627 yards and 25 touchdowns. He also had 3,512 receiving yards on 425 catches and eight touchdowns.

His son, Michael Pittman Jr., was a standout wide receiver at USC. He recently went through the NFL Scouting Combine and is hoping to be drafted if and when the league holds it this year.

