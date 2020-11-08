Ex-NFL quarterback Jay Cutler appears to question votes in presidential election

Former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler appeared to question the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election in an Instagram post on Saturday.

Cutler posted a photo showing a red line and a blue line on a graph. The red line curves up while the blue line curves, goes straight up and back up diagonally. The graph appeared to signify that Democrat candidate Joe Biden received more votes while President Trump’s total stayed stagnant.

JAY CUTLER APPEARS TO SUPPORT TRUMP'S REELECTION BID

“Seems pretty legit,” Cutler captioned the photo.

Cutler previously cast his support for the president's reelection.

The photo came as supporters of the president alleged in the wake of Election Day there was widespread voter fraud that allowed Biden to take the lead in key battleground states.

Trump on Sunday was pushing forward with legal challenges as vote tallies continue.

Rudy Giuliani, Trump's personal attorney, estimated his team will have four or five lawsuits over alleged voter fraud in battleground states by the end of the week and said Trump is right not to concede on Sunday.

TRUMP TEAM VOWS MORE LAWSUITS IN KEY STATES, AS TOP REPUBLICANS MUM ON PROJECTED BIDEN WIN

"It really would be wrong for him at this point; it be wrong for him to concede," Giuliani told "Sunday Morning Futures." "There is strong evidence that this was an election that at least three or four states and possibly 10, it was stolen. In other words it was based on false votes. Now you can't let that election go into history without challenging that."

Giuliani said his team may have enough evidence to "change Pennsylvania," claiming that hundreds of thousands of votes were "completely invalid."

"There are upwards of 50 witnesses, and this will be the subject of a lawsuit that we file tomorrow for violating civil rights for conducting an unfair election, for violating the law of the state, for treating Pittsburgh and Philadelphia different than the rest of the state, which is an equal protection violation, which goes under Bush v. Gore," Giuliani said on Sunday. "We're at now 450,000 definite mail-in ballots that they separated from the envelope, threw the envelope away. We can never tell if they're valid or not."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Trump still leads in North Carolina, but that state continues to accept late mail-in ballots and Biden's leads in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Arizona, and Nevada are growing. The president, however, insists that those leads are the result of illegal ballots.

"THE OBSERVERS WERE NOT ALLOWED INTO THE COUNTING ROOMS," Trump tweeted Saturday. "I WON THE ELECTION, GOT 71,000,000 LEGAL VOTES. BAD THINGS HAPPENED WHICH OUR OBSERVERS WERE NOT ALLOWED TO SEE."

The president also claimed that millions of ballots were sent to people who had not requested them.

Fox News projected Saturday that Biden would have enough electoral votes to claim the presidency.

Fox News’ Ronn Blitzer and Evie Fordham contributed to this report.