Ex-NFL quarterback criticizes Cam Newton over fashion sense following Patriots' blow out loss

Cam Newton’s fashion sense triggered former NFL quarterback Jeff Garcia on Sunday night.

The New England Patriots quarterback is known for his eccentric style pre- and postgame. But Garcia took issue with Newton wearing his garb after bad games and said that the 2015 NFL MVP needed to, for whatever reason, prove himself on the field before wearing something crazy.

“You go into this game two touchdowns, four interceptions. You throw, what? Three more interceptions? You get yanked in the second half … There’s nothing good going your way. Why are you dressing like that to bring more attention to yourself? I’d be trying to ask the equipment managers put me in your jock sock cart and sneak me into the backdoor and I’ll show up on the field and do the best that I can,” the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback said on the NBC Sports Bay Area broadcast.

He added: “This just goes back to a couple of years of watching this guy and seeing him at the podium but yet what he’s doing on the field does not translate to being that guy.”

When his co-hosts talked about Joe Namath and his fur coats, Garcia replied: “When you predict you’re going to win a Super Bowl and you go out and do it where whatever the hell you want. But you know right now, I’m not buying it.”

Fans reacted to Garcia’s rant on social media.

Newton has been sluggish in his first season with the Patriots and he was only 9-for-15 with 98 passing yards and thee interceptions in a blowout 33-6 loss to the 49ers on Sunday. But he is coming off a 2019 season where he missed all but two games and he did contract the coronavirus.

For what it’s worth, Newton did win the Heisman Trophy and national championship while with Auburn. He was drafted No. 1 overall by the Carolina Panthers, won the MVP with them and led them to an NFC championship

Garcia played in four Pro Bowls, went undrafted and only won two playoff games.

What you do on the field usually doesn’t dictate how you dress. Newton has been dressing in his own style for quite some time and Garcia’s opinion probably won’t do much to move the needle.