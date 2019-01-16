Ex-NFL Pro Bowl wide receiver details past relationship with Jeff Bezos' girlfriend Lauren Sanchez

The former fiancée of Jeff Bezos’ current flame, Lauren Sanchez, shared insight Sunday into their relationship -- and offered a few words of warning for the Amazon CEO.

Anthony Miller, a five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver who spent 10 years in the NFL, told the Daily Mail on Sunday that Sanchez was cheating on him and he couldn’t really trust her. Miller said he and Sanchez were together for four years and engaged for more than two.

“She was a good person to have around - when she was with you. If you needed a massage or something to eat or anything, she’d be there for you. But if she was away from you - no. I didn’t trust her,” he said.

Miller also accused Sanchez of being frugal and noted she always wanted the athlete to pay for things for her. He also said he felt pressured into proposing to her.

“I kind of gave her [the ring] because she bugged me about getting married,” he said, adding she kept the ring even after the split.

A source close to Sanchez defended her, however, telling the Mail on Sunday that it was Miller who was cheating -- with a stripper. The source also called the athlete an “opportunist” for sharing his story now that she's been linked to Bezos.

After things ended with Miller, a source told Page Six that Sanchez dated former Los Angeles Lakers point guard Derek Fisher. The pair were reportedly on-and-off as a couple when they were both single.

Sanchez is still legally married to her husband Patrick Whitesell. The two have been together for 13 years and have two children. Sanchez has a third child from a relationship with former NFL tight end Tony Gonzalez.

Bezos and Sanchez have reportedly been dating for four months, though some reports say they've been together for as long as nine months.

Bezos and his wife of 25 years, MacKenzie, announced their divorce in a joint statement last week.

