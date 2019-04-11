Ex-NFL player, girlfriend arrested in death of abused Las Vegas girl, 5, police say

Former NFL running back Cierre Wood was arrested in Las Vegas on Wednesday in connection with the death of his girlfriend’s 5-year-old daughter, authorities said.

Wood, 28, and his 25-year-old girlfriend, Amy Taylor, were both taken into custody at Summerlin Hospital after the child died there Tuesday night, Las Vegas Metro police said. Both were charged with first-degree child abuse.

Wood’s played in the NFL from 2013-2015, where he spent most of his career on practice squads with the Houston Texans, New England Patriots, Seattle Seahawks and Buffalo Bills. He saw just five carries in regular season play.

He also played in college for Notre Dame from 2010-2013, accumulating 2,447 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns. He most recently played in the Canadian Football League, according to Yahoo Sports.

Wood and Taylor were each held on $5,000 bond, according to Clark County jail records.

They were expected to appear in court on Thursday, FOX5 Las Vegas reported.