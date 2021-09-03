Ex-NFL coach: Chargers' Justin Herbert is 'the real deal,' hopes new staff doesn't change him

While the expectations may be high for New England Patriots rookie Mac Jones heading into the 2021 season, they will be even higher for the reigning NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Justin Herbert.

The Los Angeles Chargers star was a huge part of the team’s 7-9 turnaround last season. Herbert played in 15 games and recorded 4,336 passing yards and 31 touchdown passes on his way to winning the award.

Former NFL coach June Jones, who had been one of the loudest supporters of Mac Jones, told Fox News in a recent interview he would buy Jones on having an even better season. But it comes with a caveat.

Jones pointed out the possibility of a down year due to a change in the coaching staff. Last season, Anthony Lynn was leading the charge with Shane Steichen as offensive coordinator. This season, Brandon Staley took over as head coach with Joe Lombardi as the offensive coordinator.

"I love Justin Herbert," June Jones said. "Buy with one distinction. I was surprised they did not keep (the offensive coordinator) somehow from last year. He played as well last year as any QB in the league. When you have a change in systems you never know (the) effect on the QB.

"He is a big-time player so I think he will adjust. He is the real deal. Hope they will not second guess letting his OC from last year depart."

Herbert and the Chargers are going up against a tough AFC West division. But competing for the title is going to be expected this season.

June Jones has been a coach at the professional and college level and since his last stints in 2020 in the XFL and The Spring League and since then has been working with CoachTube.