Ex-NBA star Metta World Peace reveals new name change

Former NBA star Metta World Peace announced Sunday he has yet another new name.

He had changed his name from Ron Artest to Metta World Peace prior to the start of the 2011-12 season with the Los Angeles Lakers. He told the Los Angeles Times at the time he got “tired of Ron Artest.”

On Sunday, he said, at the least this time, he’ll be keeping his first name “Metta.”

VINCE CARTER ON NBA PLAYERS COMPETING WITHOUT FANS: 'YOU SHOULD BE FOCUSED ON THE GUY IN FRONT OF YOU'

He then revealed on “Inside the Green Room with Danny Green” that he’s keeping his first name “Metta” and combining his original last name with his wife’s.

“My name now is ‘Metta … Ford-Artest. I actually took my wife's last and added it to mine.”

BROOKLYN NETS OWNER JOE TSAI SAYS NBA IS DIVIDED ABOUT RESUMING SEASON

The former defensive star last played in the NBA during the 2016-17 season with the Lakers. He entered the league in 1999 and played with the Chicago Bulls, Indiana Pacers, Sacramento Kings, Houston Rockets and New York Knicks. He was mostly known for his role in the "Malice at the Palace" Pacers-Pistons brawl in 2004.

Metta briefly played in China in 2014 and rumors swirled about him changing his name to Panda Friend. However, Metta World Peace was the only legal name change.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

He was a one-time NBA champion and a four-time All-Defensive team member.