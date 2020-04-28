Ex-NBA star Kendall Gill details story about Dennis Rodman leaving strip club at 5 am, then grabbing 20 boards

Former NBA star Kendall Gill recalled going to a strip club sometime in the late 90s with Dennis Rodman before his New Jersey Nets were set to play the Chicago Bulls.

Gill told the story on NBC Sports Chicago’s “Bulls Talk Pod.” He said he was at the club until about 12:30 a.m. and later learned Rodman was there until about 5 a.m.

“So, I was at Scores with Dennis and Jack [Haley], and I ended up leaving ‘cause we got a game the next day. I gotta get some rest right?" he said. "So I end up leaving about 12:30, which is kinda late for me, but I knew one of the girls there. Actually, I knew several of them. But one in particular, I said, ‘Listen I’m gonna call you in the morning. I want to know what time Dennis left.’

“So, I call her after shootaround, and she goes ‘he was in there ‘til 4-5 in the morning.’ I was like ‘he won’t be able to run with us tonight, we got him,’” Gill said.

Gill said he went back to give his “scouting report” to his teammates. He thought his Nets would have the advantage in the game over Rodman.

Wishful thinking. Gill said that Rodman had about 20 rebounds that night.

“Runs like a racehorse,” Gill said of “The Worm.”

Gill told the side story as ESPN aired “The Last Dance” documentary, which detailed the Bulls’ 1997-98 championship run. Sunday’s episodes focused on Rodman and how he was able to take a so-called “vacation” in the middle of the season.