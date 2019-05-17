Expand / Collapse search
Ex-MLB star Daisuke Matsuzaka disciplined by Japanese team for playing golf on practice day: report

Former Major League Baseball star Daisuke Matsuzaka was reportedly disciplined by his Japanese league team for playing golf on a scheduled practice day.

Matsuzaka, who has been sidelined with a shoulder injury he suffered when a fan tugged on his arm during spring training, apologized to the Chunichi Dragons for golfing.

“This is not good to play golf on the practice day. It is not prohibited on holiday golf, but it will not be on the practice day,” a team rep told Yahoo News Japan.

Matsuzaka came to the majors from the Seibu Lions, where he'd been named Pacific League Rookie of the Year, led Nippon Professional Baseball in wins three times, led in strikeouts four times and ERA twice. He was also a two-time Japan Series champion and a Nippon Professional Baseball All-Star seven times.

Daisuke Matsuzaka #18 of the Boston Red Sox pitches against the Kansas City Royals during the game on August 27, 2012 at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jared Wickerham/Getty Images)

He joined the Boston Red Sox prior to the 2007 season, recording a 4.40 ERA and 201 strikeouts and finishing fourth in American League Rookie of the Year voting. In his sophomore season, he won 18 games, had a 2.90 ERA and recorded 154 strikeouts, finishing fourth in American League Cy Young Voting.

However, injuries hampered the rest of his career with the Red Sox. He finished his major league career with the New York Mets and was out of the big leagues after the 2014 season.

Ryan Gaydos is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @Gaydos_.