Ex-MLB pitcher Charles Haeger found dead after sought in woman's shooting death

The body of Charles Haeger, a former Major League Baseball pitcher, was found Saturday afternoon as he was being sought in the shooting death of his ex-girlfriend, authorities said Saturday.

Haeger had suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound and his body was found along the southern rim of the Grand Canyon, Scottsdale police said, according to The Associated Press.

Haeger, 37, was wanted on suspicion of murder and aggravated assault in the shooting death of his ex-girlfriend. The woman was identified by family as 34-year-old Danielle Long, according to FOX 10 Phoenix.

The Arizona Republic later identified the woman as Danielle Breed, and said she was the owner of the Tipsy Coyote Bar and Grill in Scottsdale.

Previously, Scottsdale police said Haeger's unoccupied vehicle was found near Flagstaff in Northern Arizona. Flagstaff is 118 miles north of Scottsdale.

Investigators had determined that a male roommate of the victim heard gunshots when he returned to the residence Friday and that moments later Haeger emerged from the victim’s bedroom with a handgun, Scottsdale police Sgt. Ben Hoster said. The victim was found dead in her bedroom.

“Haeger then pointed the handgun at the roommate. The roommate quickly escaped out of the back of the residence, and he was able to get a neighbor to call 911,” Hoster said.

Police had considered Haeger to be armed and dangerous during the search.

Jane Long, the victim’s mother, told FOX 10 Phoenix she spoke to hear daughter and hour before her killing.

“I want him to turn himself in. He broke a lot of people. He shattered a lot of people today and he knows that. He knows that he knows how close our family was. He used to come to the family gatherings and we're talking about having 30 people 40 people every month,” she said.

Haeger played five seasons in the big leagues with the Chicago White Sox, San Diego Padres, Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.