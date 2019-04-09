Expand / Collapse search
Ex-hockey player returns to ice more than 2 years after going into cardiac arrest before game, leg amputation

Ryan Gaydos
BOSTON, MA - FEBRUARY 7: Craig Cunningham #61 of the Boston Bruins skates against the New York Islanders at the TD Garden on February 7, 2015 in Boston, Massachusetts.

A former hockey player who went into cardiac arrest before a minor league game two years ago began skating again with a prosthetic, a video posted Thursday on social media showed.

Craig Cunningham, who played three seasons in the NHL with the Boston Bruins and Arizona Coyotes, collapsed on the ice before an American Hockey League game between the Tucson Roadrunners and Manitoba Moose on Nov. 19, 2016.

He required 85 minutes of continual CPR after his heart stopped beating and he lost part of his left leg because of an infection due to circulation issues, FOX Sports reported at the time.

According to CBS Sports, Cunningham now works as a scout for the Coyotes.

Cunningham’s video showed him skating at the San Diego Gulls’ hockey rink.

“Thanks to the @sdgullsashl for the ice time, only 365 days til next season.”

