Ex-Chiefs coach Britt Reid charged in February crash that left 5-year-old girl with brain injury

Britt Reid, a former Kansas City Chiefs coach and son of Andy Reid, was charged in a crash in Missouri that left a 5-year-old girl with a brain injury in February a day before the team left for Super Bowl LV.

Reid, 35, was charged with driving while intoxicated, a class D felony, the Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office said Monday. He could face one-to-seven years in jail if he is convicted. Prosecutors said they requested a $100,000 bond.

The crash took place near the southbound ramp of Interstate 435 a day before the Chiefs left for the Super Bowl, according to WDAF, the Fox-affiliated TV station in Kansa City.

A driver in a Chevrolet Impala ran out of gas and was on the ramp where a call for help was made, police said. The hazard lights were flashing, according to the police report, but the car’s battery was starting to die when a family member arrived in a Chevrolet Traverse and parked near them with their headlights on.

The TV station, citing crash documents, reported that a white Dodge pickup truck driven by Reid was traveling south on the ramp to get to the interstate when it struck the Impala and hit the Traverse from behind.

The Impala's driver was inside the car at the time of the crash and was not hurt. While two adults in the Traverse were not hurt either, the 5-year old was in the backseat of the Traverse and was critically injured.

Reid told responding officers that he had been drinking and was on a prescription for Adderall. According to WDAF, police conducted a sobriety test and four clues of impairment were found. Reid was also hospitalized for an injured groin.

While there are no names in a crash report, the WDAF documents match the details of the crash. Ariel Young’s family last updated the child's condition late last month. Her aunt, Tiffany Verhulst, wrote on her donation page that the young girl is still in the hospital.

The family didn’t immediately respond to the announcement Reid would be charged.

A lawyer for the 5-year-old’s family said last month they were pursuing serious charges for Reid.

Reid has had legal troubles in the past. He pleaded guilty to flashing a gun at a motorist in 2007 and was sentenced to eight to 23 months in prison. He also pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of a controlled substance in 2008.