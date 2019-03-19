Ex-CFL linebacker Anthony McClanahan pleads guilty in brutal 2017 murder of wife

A former professional football player, who once trained with the Dallas Cowboys in the 1990s, pleaded guilty Monday to the November 2017 murder of his wife.

Anthony Darnel McClanahan’s guilty plea was part of a plea bargain in which prosecutors agreed to remove a domestic violence designation and child kidnapping against him, FOX 13 Salt Lake City reported.

VIDEO OF FORMER GIANTS DEFENSIVE LINEMAN BARRY COFIELD'S HEROIN ARREST AT GUNPOINT REVEALED

Keri Colleen McClanahan, 28, was found dead at the Park Regency Resort in Park City, Utah, on Nov. 2, 2017. The 47-year-old man initially told officers he and his wife and baby had been attacked, but investigators found no evidence of an infant at the condo, or anyone entering the unit.

His wife's body was found in the condominium he had rented after someone else at the building called 911, saying he was crawling low to the ground through the hallways and calling for help. Keri McClanahan had cuts to the front, back and sides of her neck, as well as other defensive wounds and carpet burns.

The bloody scene in the ski town indicated that Keri McClanahan put up a desperate struggle before she was killed. The murder weapon was a small, sharp knife she'd worn sheathed in a nylon paracord bracelet, according to charging documents.

Police discovered McClanahan, covered in blood and crawling on his stomach, outside early on the morning of Nov. 2. He lifted himself up just enough to flag down a police officer, then dropped back down and began convulsing, his arms making a "snow angel motion," the officer on scene told prosecutors.

McClanahan, U Bakersfield, California, played four years in the Canadian Football League’s Calgary Stampeders and was a three-year starting linebacker at Washington State. He never played a down for the Cowboys before he was released.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He faces 15 years to life in prison, according to FOX13 Salt Lake City. He will be sentenced April 29.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.