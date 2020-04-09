Ex-Buffalo Bills running back bashes former GM Doug Whaley: 'Drink bleach'

Former NFL running back Karlos Williams was cut by the Buffalo Bills close to four years ago.

Williams, the former 2015 fifth-round selection by the Bills, still hasn’t forgiven the team’s former general manager Doug Whaley.

NFL MOCK DRAFT 2020: BENGALS GO WITH NO-BRAINER SELECTION WITH FIRST CHOICE, DOLPHINS SURPRISE

"You know what's funny? When I was in Buffalo, I knew something was wrong when they drafted Jonathan Williams. I knew something was up,” Williams told The Athletic. “Y'all had alternative plans. Y'all bring Reggie Bush to camp and allowed him to practice? Reggie Bush went negative rushing yards for the season. And y'all release me?

“Doug Whaley can eat a d--k. Doug Whaley can die in a hole and drink bleach,” Williams added. “I'm dead serious. The reason I didn't play in the XFL is because Doug Whaley's name was on it. I'm dead serious."

EX-NFL RUNNING BACK CHRIS JOHNSON ACCUSED IN MURDER-FOR-HIRE PLOT RELATED TO 2015 GANG HIT: REPORT

Williams signed with the Toronto Argonauts of the Canadian Football League, and Whaley is the senior vice president of football operations of the XFL. Williams’ release back in 2016 was surprising, especially after he played well during his rookie campaign the year before.

In 11 games for the Bills, only three of which he started, Williams had 517 rushing yards with seven rushing touchdowns, and 11 receptions for 96 yards and two more scores. He was the backup for LeSean McCoy, and the Bills as a team, were the No. 1 rushing attack in the NFL.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Williams did have a four-game suspension to start the 2016 season for violating the league's policy on substances of abuse, and he was overweight when he reported to training camp in June and couldn't practice, so both of those issues definitely contributed to him being released.

He had two more suspensions because of substance-abuse violations. In 2017, he signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers’ practice squad, but was released shortly after.