Ex-Auburn Tigers football coach joins Clemson staff as unpaid graduate intern

Former Auburn Tigers football coach Terry Bowden will join the Clemson Tigers coaching staff as an unpaid graduate intern for the 2019 season, an official said Monday.

Bowden is pursuing an advanced degree in athletic leadership from Clemson, football spokesman Ross Taylor said. The 63-year-old is the younger brother of Tommy Bowden, who was Clemson’s football coach from 1999 to 2008 when Dabo Swinney was appointed his successor.

NORTH CAROLINA COACH MACK BROWN HAS KNEE REPLACEMENT SURGERY DONE BY FORMER PLAYER

Terry Bowden coached the Auburn Tigers from 1993 to 1998 and won two Southeastern Conference Western Division titles.

He then spent seven seasons with Akron where we went 35-52. He was dismissed after the 2018 season when he went 4-8.

He also coached at Samford, Salem College and North Alabama.

After he was fired at Auburn, he was a television and radio analyst until 2009, according to ESPN.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Terry and Tommy Bowden are the sons of legendary college football coach Bobby Bowden, who led the Florida State Seminoles to two national championships.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.