Ex-Alabama teammates to face off in Week 1 with Mac Jones as Patriots' starter

Alabama football will be on full display in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season.

With the New England Patriots cutting Cam Newton on Tuesday, two former Alabama teammates will likely face off against each other in the first game of the season. The Patriots are likely to go with Mac Jones as their starting quarterback and the Miami Dolphins are expected to start Tua Tagovailoa.

Tagovailoa was Alabama’s starting quarterback in 2018 and 2019. He went down with a season-ending injury during the 2019 season and was eventually replaced by Jones. The team would go onto end the 2019 season with a Citrus Bowl victory and Jones would lead the Crimson Tide to a national title in 2020.

Tagovailoa will have former teammate Jaylen Waddle to throw to during the game as well, making things a bit more special for the Crimson Tide alums.

Jones and Tagovailoa will not be the only Alabama quarterbacks on display.

Jalen Hurts is expected to be the Philadelphia Eagles' starting quarterback in 2021. He will be throwing to Devonta Smith a lot this season. Smith is last year’s Heisman Trophy winner who became the go-to guy when Waddle went down with an injury during the 2020 season.

Those players are just the tip of the iceberg.

Alabama had six first-round picks in the 2021 draft, four in 2020, three in 2019 and four in 2018.