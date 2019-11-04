Everton midfielder Andre Gomes suffers horrific injury in match vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Everton FC midfielder Andre Gomes suffered a horrific injury Sunday during the club’s English Premier League match against Tottenham Hotspur.

Everton was down 1-0 in the 78th minute of the match when Gomes was tackled from behind by Son Heung-Min on the far side of the pitch and was met by Serge Aurier. While it didn’t look serious from the initial camera angle, players on both clubs who went to tend to Gomes were horrified by what they saw.

Gomes suffered a fractured dislocation of his right ankle and was expected to have surgery on Monday.

WARNING: GRAPHIC VIDEO

He was taken off the field on a stretcher. Immediately afterward, support for Gomes poured in on social media.

Everton’s Cenk Tosun picked up a late goal to earn a draw and salvage a point in the match.

Ben Davies, a captain for Tottenham, said the injury affected everyone, including Son.

“It does affect you. It’s not the first time it has happened to me in a game, it happened when Seamus Coleman suffered a bad injury for Ireland [against Wales] as well,” Davies said, according to The Guardian. “It shakes you up, it really does. It doesn’t matter if it’s your teammate or not. You can see the emotion across the pitch.”

He added: “Nobody goes on the pitch to hurt anyone, especially not somebody like Son who is a bit broken dealing with what has happened. The team just [has] to sometimes say these things happen in football and, as horrible as it is, they do. For us, it is just hoping Andre Gomes is OK now.”

Tosun also commented on the injury after the match, according to The Guardian.

“Everybody is sad inside,” he said. “Some players, they nearly cried. He was in shock, his eyes were open so big. He was like crying, shouting and screaming. I just went over to him and tried to hold him and speak to him; I tried to tell him to stay calm. We couldn’t understand it.”