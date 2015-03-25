Evans leaving Norfolk State

Norfolk State head coach Anthony Evans is leaving the Spartans to take a head coaching job at another school.

Yahoo! Sports reported that Evans accepted the head coaching job at Florida International.

He guided the Spartans to their first MEAC title a year ago. They went on to defeat No. 2 seed Missouri in the NCAA Tournament.

"We appreciate what coach Evans has been able to accomplish for our men's basketball program during his tenure," said Norfolk State athletics director Marty Miller. "The success we've experienced has brought national recognition not only to the athletics program, but to the University as well. We wish him continued success at his next destination."

Evans compiled a 99-94 mark during his six-year stint at Norfolk State.