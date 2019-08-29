Black NHL star told to 'stick to basketball' in 'racially motivated' social media comment

San Jose Sharks star Evander Kane claims he was subjected to what he called a “racially motivated” comment after he was told on Instagram to “stick to basketball.”

Kane, who has played in the NHL for 10 seasons with the Sharks, Winnipeg Jets and the Buffalo Sabres, noted that it wasn’t the first time he’s heard the comment before.

“This is what I’m talking about, happens all the time just never publicly talked about and just ignored,” he wrote in a note shared to social media. “This exact thing was shouted at me in the penalty box in Denver during game 4. It’s racially motivated, IT IS a problem in society and in SPORTS.

“There is a focus on racism in football, basketball, and baseball. But in the Hockey world it’s easier to ignore, dismiss and forget because let’s face the facts hockey is a white sport. But there are black players in the league and other minorities in our sport. Time to notice it, and give it the attention it deserves. The old way of thinking is done!”

Kane is about to enter his third season with the Sharks. He scored 30 goals and had 56 points last season. He also led the league with 153 penalty minutes.