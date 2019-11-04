Evander Holyfield's son makes quick work of first professional boxing opponent

The son of boxing legend Evander Holyfield won his professional debut Saturday in a bout that lasted all of 16 seconds.

Evan Holyfield, 22, defeated Nick Winstead in a first-round technical knockout.

It was supposed to be a junior middleweight fight as part of the undercard to Canelo Alvarez’s bout with Sergey Kovalev. According to CBS Sports, the fight was at a catchweight because Winstead didn’t meet the 154-pound limit.

Holyfield landed several shots on Winstead early in the fight and finished with a strong left hook which led the referee to call the fight.

After Winstead was knocked on his back, referee Robert Hoyle stopped the fight. Winstead was about to get up and go to his corner but the fight was called before that even happened.

“It was such a blessing to be able to showcase my talent on the card like this and God bless us all,” Holyfield said after the fight. “I was just expecting to box and I just went out there and did my job. I was zoned in and God just had me.”