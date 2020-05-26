Holyfield open to rematch with Tyson for charity

Boxing legend and former heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield said on Monday he's open to getting back in the ring with Mike Tyson again -- if his old rival wants a fight.

Holyfield, 57, and Tyson, 53, participated in legendary fights during their storied careers, which cumulated in the controversial 1997 bout infamously known as "The Bite Fight," that saw Tyson get disqualified after he chomped off a chunk of Holyfield’s ear.

“If I ask him it’s almost like me being a bully saying I want to go against somebody I’ve beaten twice,” Holyfield told the BBC. “I don’t want pressure on me that ‘you just want to fight Mike because you know you can beat him’.

“If he hits me I’m going to hit back. I’m going to be 58, he’ll be 54, you talk about being in good health and doing things the proper way that respects it. I don’t have no problem with it.”

He added that a three-round fight for charity could happen "if he [Tyson] wants to," according to the news organization.

Holyfield's announcement comes after Tyson appeared to get excited last week when asked about a potential rematch between the two.

"That would be awesome for charity," Tyson said on "TMZ Live" ... "Can you imagine me and him going in the ring together?"

'Iron Mike' had declared, "I'm back!" in a since viral video on May 11, where he showcased some of his trademark power and speed that brought fear into his opponents. Tyson had released several intense training videos in recent weeks that ignited speculation he could be returning to the ring.

Earlier this month, Holyfield -- the only professional fighter to win the heavyweight championship four separate times -- announced his return for a charity bout on Instagram. He's also been posting workout videos on social media showcasing his progress as he gets ready to return to the ring.

"I'm getting faster and faster as my training ramps up each day, Holyfield wrote on Instagram Saturday.

He fought the last of his 57 professional bouts in 2011 when he recorded his 44th victory against Denmark's Brian Nielsen.

Tyson is considered one of the sport's greatest fighters, compiling a 50-6-2 record during his career -- with 44 of those victories coming by knockout. He became the youngest heavyweight champion after winning the title at the age of 20, back in 1986. Although, he hasn't fought in the ring professionally since 2005.

Earlier this month, his trainer Rafael Cordeiro told ESPN that Tyson appears to have the same speed and power as fighters 30 years younger than him.

"I didn't know what to expect," Cordeiro said. "He hasn't hit mitts for almost 10 years. So I didn't expect to see what I saw. I saw a guy with the same speed, same power as guys 21, 22 years old."

Holyfield won both storied fights against Tyson during an eight-month stretch back in 1996 and 1997.

Fox News' Frank Miles contributed to this report