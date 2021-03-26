Evan Fournier thanks Magic fans after trade to Celtics

Evan Fournier thanked Orlando Magic fans in a heartfelt social media message Thursday after learning he was going to be traded to the Boston Celtics as the team gears up for a playoff run.

Fournier spent about seven seasons with the Magic before Thursday’s trade. He was drafted by the Denver Nuggets in 2012 but was a part of a 2014 trade to Orlando. He re-signed with the Magic in 2016 and became a key player for them between 2014 and 2021.

"The only way I could express my gratitude to all of you was to work as hard as I could everyday, become a better a player and make us a better team," he tweeted.

"I gave everything I had for 7 years and left it all on the court.

"I hope I made you proud."

Fournier also posted a video along with the tweet, showing off his growth and some of his key highlights during his tenure there.

Fournier is having one of the best seasons of his career statistically. In 26 games, he is averaging 19.7 points, 2.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists. Over his career, he is hovering around 14.4 points, 2.7 rebounds and 3 assists per game.

The Magic acquired Fourier for two second-round picks.