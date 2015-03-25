Europe's Paul McGinley will have 3 captain's picks for 2014 Ryder Cup, up from 2

Europe captain Paul McGinley has given himself an extra pick for next year's Ryder Cup, copying American counterpart Tom Watson's decision to choose three players.

McGinley announced the decision on Tuesday, after meeting the leading European players on the U.S. PGA Tour at the Players Championship. He received their unanimous endorsement to increase his picks from two to three.

In Watson's first big move as captain, he said in March he will reduce his selections to three players, down from four, as captain's picks.