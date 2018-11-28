European soccer fans left bloodied after violent rivals throw petrol bombs and flares into the stands

Chaos unfolded in the stands prior to AEK Athens' Champions League defeat to Ajax in Greece.

Riot police were called into action to diffuse the situation after home supporters threw a petrol bomb and flares into the stands where the traveling Ajax fans were.

But shocking photos show the officers whacking the Dutch supporters with batons, leaving individuals with gruesome cuts.

One picture shows an Ajax fan reacting towards a police officer as he sports a bloodied face as a result of the violence, while another shows an AEK Athens throwing a flare into the crowd as riot police simply look on.

Reports claim 11 fans were injured in the shocking incident.

Reports have suggested that Panathinaikos fans were amongst the traveling supporters, with the Greens and AEK sharing a fierce rivalry.

