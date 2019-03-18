ESPNU show mistakenly shows NCAA women's basketball tournament bracket hours before official reveal

Talk about a foul.

The bracket for the NCAA women’s basketball tournament was mistakenly revealed by ESPNU show "Bracketology" Monday afternoon, hours before it was meant to be officially revealed, ESPN admitted in a statement.

The blunder happened when “Bracketology” came back from a commercial break at 3:15 p.m. ET, Deadspin reported. Graphics of the women’s tournament regions began to appear next to the men’s bracket. The brackets were meant to be revealed during ESPN's annual Women’s Selection Special set to air at 7 p.m. ET.

NCAA MEN'S BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT TEAMS WHO COULD CAUSE FIRST ROUND UPSETS

ESPN put out a statement about the mistake, saying: “In working with the NCAA to prepare for tonight’s Women’s Selection Special we received the bracket, similar to years past. In the midst of our preparation, the bracket was mistakenly posted on ESPNU. We deeply regret the error and extend our apology to the NCAA and the women’s basketball community. We will conduct a thorough review of our process to ensure it doesn’t happen in the future. We will now broadcast the full bracket at 5 p.m. ET on ESPN2, and the regularly-scheduled show on ESPN at 7 p.m.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP