ESPN's Will Cain likens Antonio Brown to 'suicide bomber' for forcing trade to Raiders

An ESPN analyst is taking heat after he compared a football player to a terrorist.

Will Cain, a columnist who discusses politics and sports, made the controversial remark while talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers' trade of star wide receiver Antonio Brown to the Oakland Raiders.

Cain, who joined Max Kellerman, Stephen A. Smith and Molly Qerim on Monday's "First Take" panel, likened Brown’s decision to force his way out of Pittsburgh to blowing people up.

HOW RUMORS OF BIGGER NAME THAN ROBERT KRAFT BEING BUSTED FOR SOLICITATION GOT STARTED

“The Steelers were held hostage – 100 percent – by Antonio Brown’s contract desires … Make no mistake, Antonio Brown won. I recognize that,” Cain said. “...I mean I don’t want to be inflammatory here, but it’s like a suicide bomber. He was willing to take down the entire organization in order for his own individual benefit and it worked. The Steelers were just a pawn in this equation.”

While the segment continued with Cain, Kellerman and Smith debating less provocative aspects of the trade, Cain later explained that he wasn’t looking for “the most inflammatory analogy” and defended his remark, saying he couldn’t think of another example to use. When Kellerman attempted to make a comment, Cain said he didn’t care about “political correctness.”

“Teams will have to make a calculation that you [Kellerman] just basically said, 'we do not negotiate with terrorism – we will not do this. You can sit out, you can do what Le’Veon [Bell] did, but we’re not selling you for a third and a fifth.' It’s the only way this Antonio Brown thing doesn’t become the model of the day.”

Kellerman replied that, while he doesn’t always agree with a certain type of political correctness, Cain’s comments didn’t sit well with him.

As video of Cain's "suicide bomber" comments started to circulate online, social media users began to slam Cain.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Will Cain comparing Antonio to a *Suicide Bomber* for getting the money that he deserves in his trade is offensive on so many levels,” one person tweeted. “I am a Steelers fan. I find this comment insane on many levels.”

Another Twitter user wrote: “you’re a clown. Always have been. To use this analogy is disgusting.”