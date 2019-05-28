ESPN star has on-air meltdown, bashes own network over timing of Magic Johnson, Los Angeles Lakers report

So disrespectful.

Or at least that seems to be what ESPN star Stephen A. Smith seems to think of his own network's decision to publish a report detailing the dysfunction inside the Los Angeles Lakers during Magic Johnson's tenure as team president.

Smith took aim at his own network in his inimitable style for publishing the report on the same day he is set to host an NBA Finals special that Magic is slated to take part in.

“I am forced to address yet the latest story about the dysfunctional franchise known as the Los Angeles Lakers… I got better things to do with my damn time -- better things to do,” the "First Take" co-host said on his radio show Tuesday afternoon.

“I wake up this morning, minding my own damn business, getting set to do my job, and talk about these NBA Finals… but obviously, I’d have to take a moment because ESPN.com decides to come out with a story on the day that Magic and the crew will be here.”

Smith added: “Do I like the fact that I have to deal with it today? Hell no. I’m quite annoyed by it. That’s neither here nor there. I’m a big boy. I can take it.”

ESPN's big expose into what went on behind the scenes in Lakerland claimed Johnson was rude and abusive to subordinate staff.

Johnson stunned the basketball world by giving up his role as the team’s president of basketball operations during an impromptu news conference roughly 90 minutes before the regular-season finale.

Last week, Johnson accused Los Angeles Lakers’ general manager Rob Pelinka of betraying him before Johnson's surprise decision last month.

Johnson appeared on ESPN’s “First Take” to discuss what led to his stunning departure. He said he was tired of all the “backstabbing” going on in the organization and some people were telling him Pelinka was talking about Johnson behind his back.