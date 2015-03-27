ESPN hockey analyst Barnaby due in court on NY DWI

Ex-NHL player Matthew Barnaby is due in court on the drunken driving charge that led to his firing from ESPN last week.

The former hockey analyst is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in the Buffalo suburb of Clarence, where he lives.

Erie County Sheriff's deputies arrested Barnaby early Dec. 4 after finding him behind the wheel of a Porsche Cayenne that had front end damage, was missing a front tire and was sparking as he drove on the rim.

The sheriff's office says he failed field sobriety tests and refused a breath test.

Barnaby's arrest may jeopardize an agreement that allowed the 38-year-old from Ottawa to avoid potential deportation following a domestic-related arrest earlier this year.

Barnaby's lawyer was in court Tuesday morning and unavailable to comment.