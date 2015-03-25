Eriksson's tally helps Bruins slip past Blue Jackets

Columbus, OH (SportsNetwork.com) - Newcomer Loui Eriksson's goal 49 seconds into the third period broke a tie and Milan Lucic added an empty-netter in the final minute to send the Boston Bruins to a 3-1 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena.

Acquired in last summer's blockbuster trade that sent 2010 No. 2 overall draft pick Tyler Seguin to Dallas, Eriksson took a feed from Patrice Bergeron and fired a backhander behind Blue Jackets goalie Sergei Bobrovsky.

"It wasn't the prettiest one, but I'll take it. It was nice to see it go in," Eriksson said about his first tally as a Bruin.

Chris Kelly scored a second-period goal for the Bruins, who bounced back from their first loss to improve to 3-1-0 on the young season. Tuukka Rask made 10 of his 26 saves over the final 20 minutes of Boston's first road game.

Jack Johnson had a power-play goal for Columbus, which had won two straight on the road after opening the campaign with a home loss.

Bobrovsky, the reigning Vezina Trophy winner, stopped 33 shots.

The Blue Jackets opened the scoring late in the first period. Working the puck low to high, defenseman James Wisniewski faked a slap shot before dishing across to Johnson, whose one-timer from the top of the right circle beat Rask at the 18:52 mark.

Kelly knotted the score with 3:42 remaining in the middle stanza. Shortly after exiting the penalty box, he overpowered Bobrovsky with a slap shot from just inside the Columbus zone.

"I think they started to take over the game a little bit in the second period," said Columbus head coach Todd Richards.

Game Notes

Boston's Claude Julien coached his 700th career NHL game ... Rask has allowed one goal in each of the four games this season ... Columbus forward Nick Foligno played in his 400th career game ... The Bruins have now won four straight against the Blue Jackets and improved to 5-1-2 all-time at Columbus ... Blue Jackets forward Blake Comeau suffered a lower-body injury and did not return, which was later downgraded to a skate laceration above his ankle.