Erik Jones dominated the Camping World Truck Series race at Texas Motor Speedway on Friday night, taking his No. 4 Kyle Busch Motorsports Toyota to Victory Lane at the 1.5-mile track.

Jones' KBM teammate, Daniel Suarez, finished second with Ryan Blaney, two-time defending series champion Matt Crafton and Tyler Reddick rounding out the top five.

The night belonged to Jones, however. He led a race-high 117 of the 148 laps.