Eric Fisher says it was 'tough' to watch former teammate Patrick Mahomes 'running around' during Super Bowl

Former Kansas City Chiefs left tackle Eric Fisher is still struggling with how Super Bowl 55 played out despite missing the big game because of an injury.

Fisher told reporters during his introductory press conference with the Indianapolis Colts on Monday that it was "tough to watch" quarterback Patrick Mahomes scramble on the field.

"Sitting up in the stands, it was tough to watch, to know that the quarterback that I was protecting was running around there," he said according to arrowheadaddict.com . "It was tough to watch. I like being a consistent player, so to not be available to do that job for my team, it was tough. It just makes me want to get back and stay healthy and just continue to play high-level football for a team."

Fisher tore his Achilles during the AFC Championship game against the Buffalo Bills , resulting in him missing the Super Bowl. Then in March, he was released by the Cheifs after eight seasons.

"You spend eight years with a team and do a lot with a team," he said of his release. "Obviously nobody likes being fired, but it’s part of the game. It’s a business that requires you to be healthy, but I’m looking forward to kind of overcoming that obstacle and hurdle that I was dealt."

The two-time Pro Bowler and one-time Super Bowl champ was signed by the Colts last week and says he’s confident that he’s playing in his prime.

"I’m not going to critique myself, but I thought that I was playing at one of the highest levels I’ve played at," he said. "One of the things that drove me nuts about that injury was where I was at in my career… injuries you can’t control. It’s part of the game. It’s something that happens. It is what it is, but it was a pretty big bummer to be a 1,000-plus snaps deep into the season and have that happen when you’re so close to the [Lombardi] trophy there. But it is what it is. It happens. It’s life."