Eric Decker and Demaryius Thomas thrive under the tutelage of Peyton Manning

They were frustrated a year ago when Tim Tebow didn't target them very often — and often missed his targets when he did.

Eric Decker and Demaryius Thomas have flourished with Peyton Manning under center, combining for 179 catches, 2,498 yards and 23 touchdowns this season.

They're two of the biggest reasons the Broncos (13-3) haven't lost in three months and will take an 11-game winning streak into their AFC divisional playoff game against the Baltimore Ravens (11-6) on Saturday.

Having Manning around can do wonders for young receivers, but only if they work hard and stay healthy, the two ingredients that allowed this pair of third-year pros to put aside a history of injuries and have bust-out seasons.

