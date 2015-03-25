Eric Abidal leaving Barcelona after 6 trophy-filled seasons and liver transplant

Eric Abidal is leaving Barcelona after six trophy-filled seasons and a comeback from a liver tumor and liver transplant.

Abidal turns 34 in July and says he would have liked to keep playing at Barcelona when his contract expires next month. But he says the club "sees it differently."

Barcelona President Sandro Rosell says the door is open for Abidal to join the team's staff when he finishes his playing career.

Abidal battled back to play for Barcelona in April after a liver transplant last year following a bout with cancer in 2011.

The former France defender formed a key part in Barcelona's most successful run in club history, winning 15 titles in his six seasons at Camp Nou.