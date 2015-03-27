Enjoying life in the spotlight, Patriots RB Ridley ready to watch former teams on bye weekend

Stevan Ridley will be on the sidelines this weekend, just not in uniform.

While many players around the NFL escape football during the bye week, New England's second-year running back has other plans. Ridley is heading to Louisiana to watch his former high school play on Friday before watching No. 1 Alabama, his alma mater, take on No. 5 LSU on Saturday in one of the season's biggest clashes.

At the midway point of the Patriots' season, the back is developing into one of the league's best, leading the AFC with 716 yards rushing, good enough for fourth in the NFL.

Ridley's straight-ahead running has allowed one of the most potent and pass-happy offenses in the league over the past five years adopt a more balanced attack.

___

Online: http://pro32.ap.org/poll and http://twitter.com/AP_NFL