Published
Last Update May 3, 2016

England's Lee Westwood wins Asian Tour's Indonesia Masters for the third time

By | Associated Press

JAKARTA, Indonesia – England's Lee Westwood won the Asian Tour's Indonesia Masters for the third time Sunday, beating Thailand's Chapchai Nirat with a birdie on the first hole of a playoff.

The 42-year-old Westwood closed with a 1-over 73 to match Chapchai at 7-under 281. Westwood bogeyed Nos. 16 and 17 and finished regulation with a par on 18.

"It was a tough putt coming into the hill over on 18," Westwood said. "I misread it slightly and hit it to about 5 feet and missed it. But fortunately in the playoff, I hit it to the exact same spot. I knew the line and it was a nice straight putt for the win."

Westwood has nine Asian Tour victories and 42 worldwide titles.

"There are a lot of good players on the Asian Tour now and the standard is getting higher," Westwood said. "It's harder to come over here and win, especially today.

Chapchai shot a 66.