England soccer players subjected to racial abuse online following Euro 2020 loss

England narrowly lost the European Championship on Sunday, losing to Italy in penalty kicks.

To add insult to injury, England stars Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka were the subjects of racial abuse online. Each player missed a shot during the penalty phase of the match.

Rashford had an opening and hit the post. Sancho was blocked by Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma as was Saka on the final attempt.

Racist messages followed soon after, which included references to a monkey and the N-word.

England’s Football Association condemned the racist message in a statement hours after the European Championship was over.

"We could not be clearer that anyone behind such disgusting behaviour is not welcome in following the team. We will do all we can to support the players affected while urging the toughest punishments possible for anyone responsible," the FA said.

"We will continue to do everything we can to stamp discrimination out of the game, but we implore government to act quickly and bring in the appropriate legislation so this abuse has real life consequences.

"Social media companies need to step up and take accountability and action to ban abusers from their platforms, gather evidence that can lead to prosecution and support making their platforms free from this type of abhorrent abuse."

England players took a knee before the start of the match to protest racism.

Rashford, Sancho nor Saka responded to any of the messages online.