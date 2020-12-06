Expand / Collapse search
Emotional Deshaun Watson gets visit from T.Y. Hilton after Texans-Colts battle

Watson has had a tough season

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton showed Sunday that sometimes the brotherhood of football is bigger than the game.

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson was clearly emotional on the sideline as the Texans dropped the game to the Colts, 26-20. As the broadcast was ending, cameras showed Hilton going over to the opposite sideline to check on Watson as he sat on the bench with a towel over his eyes.

Watson and Hilton have been involved in the Colts-Texans AFC South rivalry since the quarterback entered the league in 2017. The two clearly have built a friendly rapport over the years.

Watson has had one of the toughest years of his career.

Houston traded away his top wide receiver in DeAndre Hopkins prior to the start of the season. Bill O’Brien was let go in the middle of the season and Will Fuller V was suspended for the rest of the season.

The Texans have won four games during the season.

In the loss, Watson was 26-for-38 with 341 passing yards. Keke Coutee had 141 receiving yards and Chad Hansen had 101 receiving yards.

Houston has a date with the Chicago Bears next week on the road. They will meet the Colts again on Dec. 20.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for FoxNews.com. Follow him on social media @Gaydos_