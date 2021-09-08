Emma Raducanu makes history as she advances to US Open semifinals

Emma Raducanu has taken the U.S. Open by storm and on Wednesday made history by becoming the first qualifier to get to the tournament’s semifinals in the professional era.

Additionally, her 6-3, 6-4 victory over Belinda Bencic made her the second teen tennis player to secure a spot in the semis in as many days. Canada’s Leylah Fernandez made the semis on Tuesday. The two could possibly meet in the finals over the weekend in Flushing Meadows.

"To have so many young players here doing so well — it just shows how strong the next generation is," Britain’s Raducanu said. "Everyone's on their trajectory. ... It's my own journey at the end of the day."

Raducanu won all 16 sets she’s been in through eight matches over the last nearly two weeks. She faces one of tennis’ best – Karolina Pliskova, a two-time runner-up – in the semifinals.

Raducanu, 18, was ranked outside the top 300 in late June before getting the chance to play at Wimbledon thanks to a wild card invitation. She made it to the fourth round until she ran into trouble breathing during a match and had to retire. She was ranked No. 150 coming into the Open.

If she manages to beat Pliskova, she will face off against the winner between Fernandez and Greece’s Maria Sakkari.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.