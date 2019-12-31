Eli Manning unwilling to call it quits just yet: 'Everything is an option'

Eli Manning is hoping he will still be able to find a starting quarterback job in 2020, but said Monday that "everything is an option" at this point.

With his probable final address with the media as a member of the New York Giants on Monday, Manning added that being a backup is likely off the table because it is “not real fun.”

“The first decision is whether I want to continue to play or not, and then I’ll go from there. That [putting on another uniform] will come into consideration. That’s what I’ll be thinking about these next couple days,” Manning told reporters, according to the New York Post.

He added that he believes he could still play.

Manning has spent his entire career with the Giants since the team traded for him during the 2004 draft. He led the Giants to two Super Bowl victories, but never had a statistical season that wowed anyone. He never led the league in passing yards or touchdown passes – only interceptions three times. Critics point to his stats as the reason he may not make the Hall of Fame despite winning the Super Bowl MVP twice.

He started the 234 of the 236 games he played in. He threw for 57,023 yards and 366 touchdown passes. He also earned $252 million over the course of his career.

He said he hopes to make a decision on his playing career in the coming days or weeks.

“It’s tough to know how you are going to feel on this day and it takes a little bit of time for it to truly sink in,” Manning said. “The great thing about football is you can reflect on the good things and you can choose what to remember and what to forget.

“I’m going to choose to remember the wins and the fellowship here with my teammates. Too many great memories and laughs and wins and celebrations to worry about the tough times.”