Eli Manning still hoping for starting gig in 2020 once New York Giants tenure runs its course: report

Eli Manning’s tenure with the New York Giants could be coming to an end after this season but the veteran quarterback is reportedly angling for a roster spot on another team in 2020.

Those close to the two-time Super Bowl MVP say the quarterback will be looking for a starting gig come 2020, ESPN reported Monday before he made his return to the starting role against the Philadelphia Eagles.

“You miss being a part of the action and practicing and all that,’ Manning said. “Felt good to get out there [Wednesday] and throw it around and compete a little bit.”

Manning is expected to get at least one more start after Monday’s loss to the Eagles. Rookie quarterback Daniel Jones is battling a mild ankle sprain and was expected to be on the mend for at least two weeks.

Manning will be a free agent after the 2019 season, but finding a new job may be hard. The teams who need a quarterback are likely to choose one during the 2020 NFL Draft and those teams in flux could find a better player than Manning on the free-agent market in the spring.

Monday’s start was the first for Manning since Week 2 against the Buffalo Bills. He was 15-for-30 with 203 passing yards and two touchdown passes.