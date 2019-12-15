Eli Manning gets standing ovation from New York Giants fans in potential final home game as starter

Eli Manning received a standing ovation from New York Giants fans in what could be his final home start at MetLife Stadium for the organization he's led to two Super Bowl championships.

Manning helped the Giants to a win over the Miami Dolphins, 36-20. Manning was 20-for-28 with two touchdown passes and three interceptions.

He was removed from the game in the fourth quarter and New York let the MetLife Stadium crowd rain down praise on the quarterback.

The former No. 1 overall pick appeared to be a bit emotional on the sideline as fans were chanting “Eli Manning.” As he came off the field and marched into the tunnel, his kids were there to greet him.

Tributes also poured in on social media.

If Sunday was indeed Manning’s final game as a member of the Giants, he finished it with over 56,000 passing yards, six 366 touchdown passes and a career record of 117-117 in the regular season.

It’s unknown what Manning’s intentions have been for after this season. Manning could become a free agent and try to latch onto a team for the 2020 season – it would be his 17th season should he find work again.

Rookie Daniel Jones is expected to get the start for the final two games of the season.

He had been nursing an ankle injury he suffered against the Green Bay Packers.