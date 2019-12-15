Eli Manning will be playing in 2020, his former New York Giants teammate says

New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning still has the competitive fire in him and is apparently not thinking retirement despite losing his starting job to a rookie earlier this season, a former teammate said.

Plaxico Burress, the former Super Bowl champion wide receiver who caught the game-winning touchdown pass from Manning in Super Bowl XLII, told TMZ Sports on Friday he believes Manning is not finished in the NFL and that he will be playing in 2020.

“I don't think it's the end of the road. That's my main man. That's my homeboy,” Burress told TMZ Sports. “It won't be the last you see of him. I'll tell you that.”

Manning was 15-for-30 with 203 passing yards and two touchdown passes in an overtime loss to the Eagles. He is expected to get the start Sunday against the Miami Dolphins while rookie Daniel Jones is recovering from an ankle injury.

ESPN reported Monday that the two-time Super Bowl MVP will be looking for a starting gig in 2020.

Manning will be a free agent after the 2019 season, but finding a new job may be hard. The teams who need a quarterback are likely to choose one during the 2020 NFL Draft and those teams in flux could find a better player than Manning on the free-agent market in the spring.

Monday’s start was the first for Manning since Week 2 against the Buffalo Bills.