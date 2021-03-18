Eli Manning takes playful jab at ex-college football star Chris Simms in tweet

Former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning poked fun at a fellow ex-player in a tweet Thursday.

Manning posted a picture of the Athlon Sports magazine cover he was on when he was still playing college football for Ole Miss. Alongside Manning on the front of the publication was former Texas star Chris Simms.

"Found this old Magazine today. I forgot Chris Simms played football," Manning tweeted.

Simms, the son of Giants legend Phil Simms, turned pro a year before Manning. He was selected in the third round of the 2003 draft by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after a solid career with Texas.

He played three seasons with the Buccaneers and one season each with the Tennessee Titans and Denver Broncos from 2004 to 2009. He helped get Tampa Bay to the playoffs in 2005 but the team would lose to Washington in the Wild Card round.

While Simms’ NFL career was mostly forgettable, he carved out a nice post-playing career as an analyst for NBC Sports. He is an analyst on "Football Night in America" and a co-host of "ProFootballTalk Live" with Mike Florio.

Simms did end up responding to Manning and also opened the door for him to come on his podcast in the future.

"Haha. Well good afternoon Eli!! I can take it from the 2nd best Giants Qb of all time," he wrote.