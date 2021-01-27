Eli Manning visits Giants' owner John Mara, expresses interest in working for team: report

Eli Manning couldn’t stay away for too long.

The two-time Super Bowl champion dropped by the New York Giants’ offices last week to say "hi" to some old friends but while he was there Manning also paid a special visit to team owner John Mara, according to author and longtime sportswriter Gary Myers.

Manning said he expressed an interest in working for the organization in some capacity. Meyers reports that they will likely create a mentoring role for the former quarterback and not a coaching job.

The notable visit comes just about a year after Manning announced his retirement from the NFL after 16 seasons with the Giants.

Manning alluded to possibly returning in some way at the time of the announcement saying he would be "interested" but that he would "have to discuss that and talk to Mr. Mara and see in what ways."

It appears Manning only needed a year off before deciding to have that conversation.

Manning finished his career with 57,023 passing yards, 366 touchdown passes and 4,895 completions. He remains the only player in franchise history to suit up for 16 seasons; his 236 regular season games (234 starts) and 248 total games are both Giant records.

