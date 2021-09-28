Eli Manning flips double bird live on MNF while recalling ruthless Eagles' fans

Eli Manning was recalling the difficulties of playing in Philadelphia during a Monday Night Football simulcast on ESPN2 with brother Peyton Manning when he demonstrated how fans as young as nine years old would flip him the double bird.

The former New York Giants quarterback made the gesture during a live broadcast of the Dallas Cowboys - Philadelphia Eagles game to detail the ruthlessness of fans in Philly.

"You go to Philly, you’re getting the double bird right away from a nine-year-old kid," he said, while initially raising two clenched fists.

"I would give the bird – I don’t know, can we do that," he said after already committing to making the gesture. "I’m sure you can blur that out, right. It’s over now."

He continued: "Double bird by a nine-year-old and they’re saying things about my mom and Peyton. I can’t even tell you what they said about mom."

Well, ESPN never blurred the gesture and apparently, some viewers were a little taken aback by the comments, prompting the younger Manning brother to later apologize.

"Earlier I gave the double bird, I guess that’s frowned upon," he said. "I apologize if I’ve offended anybody. That’s what a nine-year-old did to me, I thought I could do it back."

The Manning brothers have spiced up MNF with their raw and honest commentary this season. Eli Manning seemed to be vindicated by his NFC East rivals after they routed the Eagles 41-21.