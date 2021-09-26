Eli Manning recreates David Tyree Super Bowl moment during Giants ceremony

Eli Manning was honored by the New York Giants on Sunday afternoon.

Manning, who won two Super Bowl titles with the organization before retiring after the 2019 season, had his No. 10 jersey retired and his name added to the team’s Ring of Honor at MetLife Stadium.

During the ceremony, Manning and former Giants wideout David Tyree reenacted their famous connection from the 2008 Super Bowl, when the quarterback escaped a sack from three New England Patriots defenders and threw a pass to Tyree, who caught the ball against his helmet.

The 32-yard play set up a game-winning touchdown for the Giants in a 17-14 upset victory over New England.

Manning walked on stage at halftime of New York’s game against the Atlanta Falcons accompanied by a few members of his offensive line. Manning gave a speech and quoted late Giants owner Wellington Mara, who notoriously said: "Once a Giant, Always a Giant."

The Giants fell to the Falcons, 17-14, dropping their record to 0-3 on the season.