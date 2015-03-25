Expand / Collapse search
Last Update January 13, 2015

Elder statesman of QBs Peyton Manning says younger teammates keep him fresh

By | Associated Press

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. – Peyton Manning knows that at age 37, he's long in tooth and short on time, at least by NFL standards. Yet, the annual influx of 22-year-olds who are ever-stronger, ever-fitter and ever-faster have him feeling like a youngster himself.

They keep him on his toes, spry in body, mind and spirit.

So do the athletic trainers and the strength staff who monitor his never-ending rehab, the new offensive coordinator who's barking into his ear on game day, the new position coach and his new slot receiver extraordinaire, Wes Welker.

Manning had a terrific comeback last season and he looks even better this summer.