Elder statesman of QBs Peyton Manning says younger teammates keep him fresh

Peyton Manning knows that at age 37, he's long in tooth and short on time, at least by NFL standards. Yet, the annual influx of 22-year-olds who are ever-stronger, ever-fitter and ever-faster have him feeling like a youngster himself.

They keep him on his toes, spry in body, mind and spirit.

So do the athletic trainers and the strength staff who monitor his never-ending rehab, the new offensive coordinator who's barking into his ear on game day, the new position coach and his new slot receiver extraordinaire, Wes Welker.

Manning had a terrific comeback last season and he looks even better this summer.